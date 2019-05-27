PayCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $128,319.00 (XPY)

PayCoin (CURRENCY:XPY) traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 27th. PayCoin has a total market cap of $128,319.00 and $5.00 worth of PayCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PayCoin has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PayCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and BX Thailand.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000296 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000170 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Version (V) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PayCoin Coin Profile

PayCoin (XPY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2014. PayCoin’s total supply is 11,995,342 coins. The official message board for PayCoin is www.talkxpy.com . PayCoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin . PayCoin’s official website is www.paycoin.com

Buying and Selling PayCoin

PayCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

