PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (PKD) Price Target Raised to $34.00

PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) had its price target boosted by Imperial Capital from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

PKD opened at $19.13 on Thursday. PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $24.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ alerts:

In other PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ news, major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 48,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $774,911.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Skyway Master Fund L.P. Varde purchased 124,000 shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $2,492,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Parker Drilling Company provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools and services to the energy industry. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business line drills oil, natural gas, and geothermal wells with company-owned rigs and customer-owned rigs; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.