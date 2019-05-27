Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $72.27 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 13.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,956,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225,522 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $72,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $205,000. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 139.3% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 17,468 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 7.6% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 7.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Shares of JCI opened at $38.51 on Monday. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $40.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 26% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Brian J. Stief sold 126,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $4,931,516.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 154,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,053,477.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 11,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total value of $451,630.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,142 shares in the company, valued at $34,199,063.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,384 shares of company stock worth $6,861,650. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

