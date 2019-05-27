OWNDATA (OWN) Price Hits $0.0001

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. During the last week, OWNDATA has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. One OWNDATA token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. OWNDATA has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $16,834.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OWNDATA alerts:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00518495 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028330 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007065 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000235 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000187 BTC.

HYPNOXYS (HYPX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002067 BTC.

OWNDATA Token Profile

OWNDATA (OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

OWNDATA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OWNDATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OWNDATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.