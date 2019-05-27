Osram Licht (OSR) Given a €37.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Osram Licht and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €36.20 ($42.09).

FRA OSR opened at €28.43 ($33.06) on Thursday. Osram Licht has a 12-month low of €54.80 ($63.72) and a 12-month high of €79.42 ($92.35).

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

