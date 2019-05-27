Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Integra Lifesciences were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 37,618 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 22.7% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 10,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,052 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $1,413,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 3.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,031 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IART shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $57.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.91.

In other news, Director Christian S. Schade sold 15,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $807,326.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Rhonda Germany Ballintyn purchased 1,933 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.08 per share, with a total value of $108,402.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,533.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,568,469. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IART stock opened at $48.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $42.14 and a 1-year high of $67.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $359.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

