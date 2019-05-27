OraSure Technologies (OSUR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

OSUR has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered OraSure Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OraSure Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered OraSure Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $10.00.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Shares of OSUR opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 6.56. OraSure Technologies has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.44 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.16.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $30.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. OraSure Technologies’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen S. Phd Tang sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $185,003.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jack E. Jerrett bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $184,360. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 352.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,774 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,576,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,256,000 after acquiring an additional 53,671 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 29,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.