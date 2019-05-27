Oppenheimer Lowers KemPharm (KMPH) Price Target to $3.00

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of KemPharm from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.33.

NASDAQ:KMPH opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.63. KemPharm has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46). Equities analysts predict that KemPharm will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in KemPharm by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,014 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KemPharm by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,426 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 18,079 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KemPharm by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539,849 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 29,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes KP415 and KP484 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and KP879 for the treatment of stimulant use disorder.

