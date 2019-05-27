OpGen (OPGN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.50 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OPGN. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of OpGen in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $2.30 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of OpGen in a research report on Sunday, May 19th.

Shares of OpGen stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. OpGen has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.98.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 313.92% and a negative net margin of 454.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Evan/ Fa Jones acquired 417,000 shares of OpGen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC raised its position in OpGen by 270.3% in the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 929,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 678,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

