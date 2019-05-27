Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Shares Bought by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,604,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 18.3% during the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 922,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,643,000 after buying an additional 51,800 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OXY stock opened at $53.47 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $87.67. The company has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.28%.

OXY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.30.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Shares Bought by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/27/occidental-petroleum-co-oxy-shares-bought-by-piedmont-investment-advisors-inc.html.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.