Oak Associates Ltd. OH Sells 3,111 Shares of Dell Inc. (DELL)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lowered its stake in shares of Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) by 27.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Dell were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Dell by 859.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Dell by 80.0% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 28,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dell by 1,796.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 45,853 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Dell in the first quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Dell by 15.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 301,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,710,000 after purchasing an additional 40,274 shares during the period. 22.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DELL stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $66.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,893,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,884. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.47. Dell Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $70.55.

Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The technology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter. Dell had a positive return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. Research analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DELL. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dell from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dell from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dell from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dell in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.91.

Dell Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

