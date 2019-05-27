Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NVMI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Nova Measuring Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVMI. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. SEI Investments Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVMI stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.33. 50,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,995. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $56.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

