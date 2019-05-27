Nord/LB Analysts Give Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (F) a €11.00 Price Target

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) received a €11.00 ($12.79) target price from stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on F. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €13.30 ($15.47) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €17.14 ($19.93).

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a fifty-two week low of €5.86 ($6.81) and a fifty-two week high of €9.08 ($10.56).

