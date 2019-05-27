Noble Energy (NBL) Upgraded by Capital One Financial to Overweight

Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NBL. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Noble Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Imperial Capital set a $39.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Stephens set a $35.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Noble Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Noble Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.71.

NYSE:NBL opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.38. Noble Energy has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $37.76.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Noble Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 19.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Noble Energy will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Noble Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

In related news, Director James E. Craddock sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $212,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 114.4% during the first quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 2,271.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

