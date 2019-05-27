Nike Inc (NKE) Stake Raised by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 285,378 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,245 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Nike were worth $24,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Nike in the first quarter worth $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in Nike in the first quarter worth $30,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Nike by 45.4% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

In related news, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 40,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.82, for a total value of $3,513,151.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $9,352,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,504 shares of company stock valued at $14,320,816. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie set a $96.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $93.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.10.

Shares of NKE opened at $82.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $129.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.67. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $66.53 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nike had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The firm had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

WARNING: “Nike Inc (NKE) Stake Raised by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/27/nike-inc-nke-stake-raised-by-nissay-asset-management-corp-japan-adv.html.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.