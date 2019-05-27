Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Grows Holdings in Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 346,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for approximately 2.5% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $16,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 48,626,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,570,144,000 after buying an additional 1,184,467 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,596,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,688,151,000 after buying an additional 1,648,741 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,607,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $764,101,000 after buying an additional 131,550 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,663,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $820,833,000 after buying an additional 895,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,632,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $672,343,000 after buying an additional 2,584,814 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Albert Monaco bought 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.33 per share, with a total value of $385,069.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William T. Yardley sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $551,002.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,594.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.46.

Enbridge stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.47. 1,984,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,939,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $37.96.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 9.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

