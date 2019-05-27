NEXT Reaches Market Cap of $32.85 Million (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 35.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. NEXT has a market capitalization of $32.85 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT token can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00007373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit. In the last seven days, NEXT has traded down 43.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.08 or 0.01309660 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006300 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00064201 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000941 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT (NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 973,628,555 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,269,268 tokens. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

