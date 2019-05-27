New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 11,892 Shares of The GEO Group Inc (GEO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,892 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The GEO Group by 24.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,710,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,358,000 after buying an additional 735,209 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in The GEO Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,629,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,501,000 after buying an additional 38,821 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The GEO Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,135,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,762,000 after buying an additional 47,846 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in The GEO Group by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,448,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,529,000 after buying an additional 286,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in The GEO Group by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,422,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,034 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $22.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.47. The GEO Group Inc has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $28.06.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $610.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.83 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The GEO Group Inc will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The GEO Group news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $51,336.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GEO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The GEO Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 11,892 Shares of The GEO Group Inc (GEO)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/27/new-york-state-teachers-retirement-system-purchases-11892-shares-of-the-geo-group-inc-geo.html.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.