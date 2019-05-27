New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 35,567 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 192,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 35,567 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $31,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,411,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,529,244,000 after purchasing an additional 899,080 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11,283.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,059,463 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,801 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,834,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,284,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $157,624,000 after purchasing an additional 53,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $172.78 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $103.80 and a 1 year high of $179.49. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.53.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. BidaskClub lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.23.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 49,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $8,118,893.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 19,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $3,197,401.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,884.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 519,344 shares of company stock valued at $79,873,942 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

