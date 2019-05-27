New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 100 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 0.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 242,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $29,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 20.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.8% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 6,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on DRI shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America set a $130.00 target price on Darden Restaurants and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Darden Restaurants to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.21.

In related news, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 73,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total value of $8,676,558.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,025 shares in the company, valued at $22,538,865.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $39,190.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,516.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $120.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.29. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.93 and a fifty-two week high of $125.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 62.37%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/27/new-york-state-common-retirement-fund-buys-100-shares-of-darden-restaurants-inc-dri.html.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.