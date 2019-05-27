New Media Investment Group Inc (NEWM) Stake Lowered by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) by 13.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,978,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,531 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New Media Investment Group were worth $20,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEWM. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in New Media Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in New Media Investment Group by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in New Media Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in New Media Investment Group by 9,523.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in New Media Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get New Media Investment Group alerts:

Shares of New Media Investment Group stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. New Media Investment Group Inc has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.77 million, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter. New Media Investment Group had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded New Media Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “New Media Investment Group Inc (NEWM) Stake Lowered by Acadian Asset Management LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/27/new-media-investment-group-inc-newm-stake-lowered-by-acadian-asset-management-llc.html.

About New Media Investment Group

New Media Investment Group Inc invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 146 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 323 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 268,000 and total free circulation of approximately 1.4 million; 132 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.1 million; and 581 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 364 million page views per month.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM).

Receive News & Ratings for New Media Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Media Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.