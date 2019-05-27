Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) Shares Sold by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 326,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,772,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,597,000 after purchasing an additional 204,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NBIX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.95.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $79.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 363.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.61. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.72 and a 52-week high of $126.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $138.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.77 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 66,667 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $5,342,026.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,174,573.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 1,300 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $104,039.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,466,378.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,514 shares of company stock valued at $8,054,710 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

