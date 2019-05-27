Neovasc (NVCN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Neovasc Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s products include the Tiara (TM) mitral valve prosthesis in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer (TM) for the treatment of refractory angina and a line of advanced biological tissue products that are used as key components in third-party medical products, including transcatheter heart valves. Neovasc Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, Canada. “

Get Neovasc alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Neovasc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of Neovasc stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.67. Neovasc has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $4.60.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neovasc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Neovasc in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Neovasc by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 55,256 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Neovasc in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Neovasc in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

See Also: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neovasc (NVCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.