Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NNA)

Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th.

Navios Maritime Acquisition has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 31.6% per year over the last three years. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a dividend payout ratio of -324.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Navios Maritime Acquisition to earn $0.36 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 333.3%.

Shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition stock opened at $7.67 on Monday. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The company has a market cap of $101.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.67. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $72.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.81 million. Research analysts predict that Navios Maritime Acquisition will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NNA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Navios Maritime Acquisition in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

