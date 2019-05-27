National Grid (NG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 960 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

National Grid (LON:NG) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 960 ($12.54) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of National Grid and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 860 ($11.24) price objective on shares of National Grid and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 840 ($10.98) price objective on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 899 ($11.75) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 905 ($11.83).

National Grid stock opened at GBX 816.60 ($10.67) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion and a PE ratio of 8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51. National Grid has a 12-month low of GBX 744.50 ($9.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 895.10 ($11.70).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 31.26 ($0.41) per share. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous dividend of $16.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.48%.

In other National Grid news, insider Peter Gershon bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 807 ($10.54) per share, with a total value of £484,200 ($632,693.06). Insiders have acquired a total of 60,033 shares of company stock worth $48,447,813 in the last three months.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

