National Bank Financial Comments on Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2019 Earnings (RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.28 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.19. The company had revenue of C$11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.93 billion.

RY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. CSFB set a C$109.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$103.89 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$90.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$107.91. The company has a market capitalization of $149.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22.

In other news, Senior Officer Alex Douglas Mcgregor sold 11,736 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$102.36, for a total transaction of C$1,201,291.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,175 shares in the company, valued at C$5,750,044.91. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 882 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.00, for a total transaction of C$94,377.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$151,411.37. Insiders sold 38,894 shares of company stock worth $4,041,077 in the last 90 days.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.17%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

