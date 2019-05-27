Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.22.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MYGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In related news, insider Ralph L. Mcdade sold 1,975 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $61,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,724. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 131,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 24,512 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 414.7% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 103,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 83,354 shares during the period. Finally, SEI Investments Co grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 196.0% in the 1st quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 194,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 128,625 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYGN opened at $24.49 on Monday. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $23.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.76 million. Myriad Genetics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

