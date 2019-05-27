Myovant Sciences Ltd (MYOV) Shares Sold by Emory University

Emory University lowered its stake in Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,226 shares during the period. Myovant Sciences accounts for 1.9% of Emory University’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Emory University’s holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 3,012.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 369,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after buying an additional 357,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $12,308,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences in the first quarter valued at $20,104,000. 31.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MYOV shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

MYOV opened at $12.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $880.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.50. Myovant Sciences Ltd has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $27.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Myovant Sciences Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

