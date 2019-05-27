Munchener Ruckvers (MEURV) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Munchener Ruckvers (AMS: MEURV):

5/22/2019 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €230.00 ($267.44) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/17/2019 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €226.10 ($262.91) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2019 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €210.00 ($244.19) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/9/2019 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €194.00 ($225.58) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/9/2019 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €240.00 ($279.07) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2019 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €182.00 ($211.63) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/8/2019 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €215.00 ($250.00) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/8/2019 – Munchener Ruckvers had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

5/8/2019 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €215.00 ($250.00) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/8/2019 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €220.00 ($255.81) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/8/2019 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €235.00 ($273.26) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2019 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €225.00 ($261.63) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/23/2019 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €215.00 ($250.00) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/17/2019 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €215.00 ($250.00) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/17/2019 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €235.00 ($273.26) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2019 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €220.00 ($255.81) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/3/2019 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €220.00 ($255.81) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/3/2019 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €233.00 ($270.93) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1 year low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 1 year high of €200.00 ($232.56).

