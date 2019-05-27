Monroe Capital (MRCC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monroe Capital from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. National Securities reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Monroe Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $12.15 on Thursday. Monroe Capital has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $248.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth $36,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 45.0% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

