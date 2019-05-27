Mitchells & Butlers (MAB) Price Target Raised to GBX 290

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MAB has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Liberum Capital raised their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised Mitchells & Butlers to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 325 ($4.25) in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 305 ($3.99).

Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at GBX 270.50 ($3.53) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09. Mitchells & Butlers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 235 ($3.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 294.40 ($3.85).

In related news, insider Phil Urban purchased 15,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.44) per share, with a total value of £39,752.45 ($51,943.62). Insiders have acquired 15,254 shares of company stock valued at $4,012,934 in the last three months.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

