Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) Director Sells $225,600.00 in Stock

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $76.74 on Monday. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 1.95.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MRTX. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 109.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,606,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,640,000 after buying an additional 2,409,882 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 825.0% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,164,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,349,000 after buying an additional 1,038,507 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,163,000.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

