MGIC Investment Corp. (MTG) Receives $16.81 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $13.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.81. MGIC Investment has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $291.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.01 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 59.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 20th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in MGIC Investment by 3,345.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 371.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ffcm LLC boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 2,241.6% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

