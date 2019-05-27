Metlife Inc (MET) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,052 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Metlife were worth $7,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Metlife by 4,407.7% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in Metlife in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.83. 3,469,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,507,437. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Metlife Inc has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.18. Metlife had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Metlife from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.39.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

