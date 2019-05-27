Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,118 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 80.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,118 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 567.7% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 2,506.7% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KO opened at $49.61 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $41.93 and a 12-month high of $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.53.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.20.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Bernhard Goepelt sold 13,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 151,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,417,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 14,094 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $697,653.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,840 shares of company stock worth $3,257,201 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

