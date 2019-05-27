Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Has $3.87 Million Holdings in BB&T Co. (BBT)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. BB&T accounts for about 2.1% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BB&T were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BB&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,329,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BB&T by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,579,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,321,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086,502 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of BB&T by 4,179.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,647,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562,345 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of BB&T by 59.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,737,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BB&T by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,561,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,162 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BBT traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,693,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,414,618. BB&T Co. has a 1-year low of $40.68 and a 1-year high of $54.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. BB&T had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. BB&T’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BB&T Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. BB&T’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BB&T from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. FIG Partners raised BB&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered BB&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.49 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.49.

In other BB&T news, insider Donta L. Wilson sold 3,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $168,028.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,024.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director I. Patricia Henry sold 2,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $117,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,543 shares in the company, valued at $234,009.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,358 shares of company stock worth $416,417 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BB&T

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

