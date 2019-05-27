Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 7,999 Shares of Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 411,047 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,999 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $84,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Shopify by 246.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 282,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,414,000 after purchasing an additional 200,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,379,000 after purchasing an additional 26,685 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Shopify by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $149.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.81.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $4.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $275.85. 1,163,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,897. Shopify Inc has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $280.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 12.56 and a quick ratio of 12.57. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -452.21 and a beta of 1.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.44. Shopify had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $320.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Shopify’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

