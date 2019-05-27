Maverix Metals (MMX) PT Raised to C$6.30 at National Bank Financial

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$3.15 to C$6.30 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.70 price objective on shares of Maverix Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th.

Maverix Metals stock opened at C$5.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.27. Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of C$2.90 and a 1-year high of C$5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.45 million and a P/E ratio of 440.83.

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Maverix Metals will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

