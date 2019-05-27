Maverix Metals Inc (MMX) Expected to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Maverix Metals Inc (CVE:MMX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Maverix Metals in a report released on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.50 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Maverix Metals from C$3.15 to C$6.30 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Maverix Metals stock opened at C$5.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $576.45 million and a P/E ratio of 440.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. Maverix Metals has a one year low of C$2.90 and a one year high of C$5.72.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

