Mason Street Advisors LLC Acquires 1,982 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (TGNA)

Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 97.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,112,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 548,997 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TEGNA by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,069,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,796,000 after acquiring an additional 33,337 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in TEGNA by 0.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 335,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in TEGNA by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in TEGNA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TEGNA alerts:

In other news, Director Neal Shapiro sold 27,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $406,463.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,478 shares in the company, valued at $257,276.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TGNA shares. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised TEGNA from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

TGNA opened at $15.60 on Monday. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $16.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. TEGNA had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $516.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.30%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/27/mason-street-advisors-llc-acquires-1982-shares-of-tegna-inc-tgna.html.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.