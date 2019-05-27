Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 13,254 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 17.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,254 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $7,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,060.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 92.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Bradley H. Stein sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $704,766.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,371.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $60,572.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,609.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,253 shares of company stock worth $1,636,841. Company insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.57.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $123.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.16. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a twelve month low of $89.48 and a twelve month high of $133.60.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.60%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

