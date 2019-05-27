Mammoth Energy Services Inc (TUSK) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,865 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Mammoth Energy Services were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 535.5% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 139,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 117,433 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 38.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 834,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,292,000 after purchasing an additional 232,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 38.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 834,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,292,000 after acquiring an additional 232,542 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 62.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TUSK opened at $11.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.85 million, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.76. Mammoth Energy Services Inc has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $42.30.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $262.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.72 million. Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mammoth Energy Services Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Mammoth Energy Services’s payout ratio is 8.88%.

TUSK has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Mammoth Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut Mammoth Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering cut Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Mammoth Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Mammoth Energy Services Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

