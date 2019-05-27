Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,139 Southern Co (SO)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Southern by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 77,467,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,377,586,000 after buying an additional 1,324,658 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Southern by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 96,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 66,470 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Southern by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 12,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

NYSE:SO opened at $54.35 on Monday. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $54.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.21.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Southern had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 80.78%.

In related news, Director Henry A. Clark III acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.19 per share, with a total value of $100,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,380. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William P. Bowers sold 233,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $11,975,035.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,167,533.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 271,035 shares of company stock valued at $13,920,112. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

