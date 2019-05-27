Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $75.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup set a $70.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.38.

NYSE:MMP opened at $62.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.85. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $54.25 and a 1-year high of $72.90.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $628.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.56 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 94.59%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total transaction of $150,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,624.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Montague sold 2,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $126,779.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,388.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,738 shares of company stock valued at $404,643. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,930,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $851,929,000 after buying an additional 329,367 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 7,561,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $431,455,000 after buying an additional 267,644 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 5,579,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,361,000 after buying an additional 902,646 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,868,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,522,000 after buying an additional 31,728 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1,040.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,179,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,770,000 after buying an additional 2,901,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

