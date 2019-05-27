Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGLN. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 34,084 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Magellan Health in the 1st quarter worth $6,438,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Health in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 169,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Health stock opened at $67.52 on Monday. Magellan Health Inc has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $99.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.50.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Magellan Health had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Health Inc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Health in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magellan Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.80.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

