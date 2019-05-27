Macroview Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 94.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 2.9% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,890,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,005.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 289,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 68.3% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 116,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 47,189 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

QUAL traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.02. The company had a trading volume of 589,645 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Macroview Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/27/macroview-investment-management-llc-raises-stake-in-ishares-edge-msci-usa-quality-factor-etf-qual.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.