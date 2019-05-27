Macroview Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)

Macroview Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 72.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

IWS traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,547. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.90 and a 52-week high of $92.54.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

