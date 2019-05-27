LSV Asset Management Has $5.28 Million Stake in Kennametal Inc. (KMT)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,529 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 43,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays raised shares of Kennametal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Kennametal stock opened at $32.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.70. Kennametal Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $45.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.09.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.27 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

