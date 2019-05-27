Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Rating Reiterated by Gabelli

Gabelli restated their buy rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Gabelli also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2020 earnings at $5.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.05 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LOW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.35.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $95.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $84.75 and a 1 year high of $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.65 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 80.91% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8,621.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,673,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470,536 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 18,944.2% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 15,741,007 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,741,000 after purchasing an additional 15,658,352 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $734,285,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 333.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,387,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $480,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,893,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,206,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

