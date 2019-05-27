Litecoin Trading Up 25.8% Over Last Week (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $114.12 or 0.01299769 BTC on major exchanges including OKCoin International, FCoin, Exrates and Covesting. During the last week, Litecoin has traded up 25.8% against the dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $7.07 billion and $6.53 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001427 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012469 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006325 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00065925 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000943 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 61,957,001 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.com . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Litecoin can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges.

